Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Debuts in 1st on the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 44K - Sales

/ 473 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 565,405 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending April 19, 2026.

Pragmata (PS5) debuted in second place with sales of 36,470 units.

Doraemon Dorayaki Shop Story (NS) debuted in seventh place with sales of 3,299 units.

Pokemon Pokopia (NS2) fell two spots to third place with sales of 19,096 units, Mario Kart World (NS2) is down from second to furth place with sales of 5,130 units, and Minecraft (NS) dropped one spot to fifth place place with sales of 3,550 units.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) dropped one spot to sixth place with sales of 3,538 units, while the Switch 2 version fell two spots to eighth place with sales of 3,067 units.

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) re-entered the top 10 in ninth place with sales of 2,459 units, while Pokemon FireRed Version / LeafGreen Version (Download Card) (NS) fell three spots to 10th place with sales of 2,169 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 44,280 units sold. The Switch 1 sold 31,496 units, the PlayStation 5 sold 10,730 units, and the Xbox Series X|S sold 454 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (Nintendo, 04/16/26) – 565,405 (New) [PS5] PRAGMATA (Capcom, 04/17/26) – 36,470 (New) [SW2] Pokemon Pokopia (The Pokemon Company, 03/05/26) – 19,096 (910,005) [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 5,130 (2,900,842) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 3,550 (4,190,151) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3,538 (8,423,202) [NSW] Doraemon Dorayaki Shop Story (Kairosoft, 04/16/26) – 3,299 (New) [SW2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 01/15/26) – 3,067 (104,917) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (NIntendo, 04/29/22) – 2,459 (1,720,506) [NSW] Pokemon FireRed Version / LeafGreen Version (Download Card) (The Pokemon Company, 02/28/26) – 2,169 (20,218)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 44,280 (5,107,397) Switch Lite – 16,511 (6,931,105) Switch OLED Model – 10,472 (9,543,843) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 5,501 (1,260,442) Switch – 4,513 (20,279,020) PlayStation 5 Pro – 3,066 (345,642) PlayStation 5 – 2,163 (5,913,856) Xbox Series X – 223 (326,285) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 147 (30,011) Xbox Series S – 84 (341,779)

Previous week - Week 15, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles