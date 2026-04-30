Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 46K - Sales

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Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 178,533 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending April 26, 2026.

Pragmata (NS2) debuted in third place with sales of 14,453 units. The PS5 version, which released the previous week, dropped two spots to fourth place with sales of 12,786 units.

Matsurika no Kei -kEi- Tenmei kashokuden (NS) debuted in fifth place with sales of 7,654 units. Elminage ORIGINAL: Priestess of Darkness and The Ring of the Gods (NS) debuted in 10th place with sales of 2,882 units.

Pokemon Pokopia (NS2) is up one spot to second place with sales of 17,039 units, Mario Kart World (NS2) is down from fourth to sixth place with sales of 5,537 units, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS2) is up one spot to seventh place with sales of 3,695 units

Minecraft (NS) dropped three spots to eighth place place with sales of 3,378 units and Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 3,201 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 45,825 units sold. The Switch 1 sold 27,139 units, the PlayStation 5 sold 12,973 units, and the Xbox Series X|S sold 246 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (Nintendo, 04/16/26) – 178,533 (743,938) [SW2] Pokemon Pokopia (The Pokemon Company, 03/05/26) – 17,039 (927,044) [SW2] PRAGMATA (Capcom, 04/24/26) – 14,453 (New) [PS5] PRAGMATA (Capcom, 04/17/26) – 12,786 (49,256) [NSW] Matsurika no Kei -kEi- Tenmei kashokuden (Idea Factory, 04/23/26) – 7,654 (New) [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 5,537 (2,906,379) [SW2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 01/15/26) – 3,695 (108,612) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 3,378 (4,193,529) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (Konami, 11/13/25) – 3,201 (343,741) [NSW] Elminage ORIGINAL: Priestess of Darkness and The Ring of the Gods (Mebius, 04/23/26) – 2,882 (New)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 45,825 (5,153,222) Switch Lite – 11,263 (6,942,368) Switch OLED Model – 10,796 (9,554,639) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 6,361 (1,266,803) Switch – 5,080 (20,284,100) PlayStation 5 Pro – 4,330 (349,972) PlayStation 5 – 2,282 (5,916,138) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 127 (30,138) Xbox Series S – 82 (341,861) Xbox Series X – 37 (326,322)

Previous week - Week 16, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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