Starfield for PS5 Debuts in 3rd on the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 52K - Sales

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Pokemon Pokopia (NS2) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 23,738 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending April 12, 2026.

Starfield (PS5) debuted in third place with sales of 5,368 units.

Mario Kart World (NS2) remained in second place with sales of 7,238 units, while Minecraft (NS) dropped one spot to fourth place place with sales of 4,094.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) remained in fifth place with sales of 3,831 units, while the Switch 2 version shot up four spots to sixth place with sales of 3,064 units.

Pokemon FireRed Version / LeafGreen Version (Download Card) (NS) is up one spot to seventh place with sales of 2,757 units. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) came in eighth place with sales of 2,346 units and Mario Tennis Fever (NS2) took ninth place with sales of 2,429 units. Crimson Desert (PS5) rounds out the top 10 with sales of 2,408 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 52,058 units sold. The Switch 1 sold 21,134 units, the PlayStation 5 sold 8,673 units, and the Xbox Series X|S sold 685 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[SW2] Pokemon Pokopia (The Pokemon Company, 03/05/26) – 23,738 (890,909) [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 7,238 (2,895,712) [PS5] Starfield (Bethesda Softworks, 04/07/26) – 5,368 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 4,094 (4,186,601) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3,831 (8,419,664) [SW2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 01/15/26) – 3,064 (101,850) [NSW] Pokemon FireRed Version / LeafGreen Version (Download Card) (The Pokemon Company, 02/28/26) – 2,757 (18,049) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 2,346 (5,899,833) [SW2] Mario Tennis Fever (Nintendo, 02/12/26) – 2,429 (101,590) [PS5] Crimson Desert (Pearl Abyss, 03/19/26) – 2,408 (42,593)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 52,058 (5,063,117) Switch Lite – 10,630 (6,914,594) Switch OLED Model – 7,042 (9,533,371) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 6,426 (1,254,941) Switch – 3,462 (20,274,507) PlayStation 5 – 1,219 (5,911,693) PlayStation 5 Pro – 1,028 (342,576) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 502 (29,864) Xbox Series X – 110 (326,062) Xbox Series S – 73 (341,695)

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A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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