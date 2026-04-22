Possessor(s) Launches April 29 for Switch 2 - News

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Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Heart Machine announced the fast-paced action side scroller, Possessor(s), will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on April 29.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5 and PC in November 2025.

View the Switch 2 release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In Possessor(s) you play as Luca, a high-schooler trapped in the ruins of Sanzu City, a sprawling metropolis overrun with otherworldly horrors following an interdimensional catastrophe. Her body broken, Luca strikes a deal with Rhem, a newly freed demon in need of a host. Together, they make a last-ditch effort to survive.

Possessor(s) combines elements of platform fighters and Metroidvanias, offering stylish combat and exploration with a focus on juggling, aerial combos, and improvised weapons like kitchen knives, a guitar, and a computer mouse.

As Luca and Rhem learn to co-exist, they’ll develop new skills to help them navigate a huge, interconnected city while exploring different districts, each with unique challenges and atmosphere. Possessor(s) also explores themes of codependency, loss, and survival as Luca searches for her mother and best friend in the ruins of Sanzu.

A Fractured World

Possessor(s) takes place across the interconnected sprawl of a destroyed mega-city, from collapsed skyscrapers to an abandoned aquarium, all riddled with secrets. Hauntingly beautiful 3D environments form a stunning backdrop over which hand-drawn and animated characters, and mysterious science-fiction horror action take center stage.

A Complex Narrative

Choose multiple paths in an open-ended world structure as you look to uncover the truth behind the catastrophe. Meet a cast of engaging characters, each with their own heart-breaking story to follow in the aftermath of the devastation.

A Precision Engagement

Gameplay is centered around tight, fast-paced platforming with a range of unique movement abilities that extend to its tense, precise combat. Balance ground and air attacks, replete with combos and juggles as you encounter a variety of deadly enemies, and challenging bosses. Find and unlock a wide array of powerful weapons and upgrades to bolster your arsenal and explore previously inaccessible areas.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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