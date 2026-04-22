Rumor: Xbox Game Pass 'Pick Your Own Plan' In the Works - News

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Microsoft this week announced it has lowered the price of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from $29.99 to $22.99 a month and PC Game Pass from $16.49 to $13.99 a month.

In order to justify the lower price, starting this year future Call of Duty titles will no longer join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass at launch and instead be added the following holiday. Existing Call of Duty titles already in the library will continue to be available.

A new report from Windows Central claims more changes for Xbox Game Pass are in the works. Microsoft sources claim the longer term goal is to make the service more flexible with a "pick your own plan" formula.

This would let subscribers pick and choose the content they want as part of their plan. Back-end APIs have revealed "Duet" and "Triton" codenames for Xbox Game Pass.

Speculation is that subscribers could remove Xbox Cloud Gaming, Fortnite Crew, or other elements to lower the price. Another option is give the ability to add a World of Warcraft or Minecraft Realms subscription. Fans have also been asking for the Xbox Game Pass Family Plan, which was tested in a few countries.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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