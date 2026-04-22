Shigeru Miyamoto Was Surprised by Harsher Mario Galaxy Movie Critic Reviews - News

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Shigeru Miyamoto during a group interview with Japanese media at the local release of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie said he was surprised critic reviews were harsher than the first movie, according to Famitsu.

"It's true: the situation is indeed very similar," said Miyamoto (via VideoGamesChronicle). "Actually, regarding the previous film, I felt that the critics' opinions did hold some validity. However, I thought things would be different this time around - only to find that the criticism is even harsher than it was before.

"It really is quite baffling: here we are - having crossed over from a different field - working hard with the specific aim of helping to revitalize the film industry, yet the very people who ought to be championing that cause seem to be the ones taking a passive stance."

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie on Rotten Tomatoes has a critic score of 43 percent, while its audience score is 89 percent. The first film had a critic score of 59 percent and an audience score of 95 percent.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie through three weekends earned $355.2 million at the domestic box office, $392.2 million overseas, and $747.4 million globally.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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