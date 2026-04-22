D-topia Launches July 14 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

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Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Marumittu Games announced the puzzle adventure game, D-topia, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store on July 14 for $19.99.

View the release date reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In D-topia, players assume the role of a resident maintenance worker (a “Facilitator”) at the D-topia residential facility. As part of this futuristic world, The Utopia Project was created in the interest of maximizing human happiness and comfort, and as the newest Facilitator, it’s up to players to resolve issues around the residential community.

The Facilitator must tackle fun logic-based puzzles to resolve mechanical issues and keep the facilities running smoothly, while meeting the many vibrant residents, each with their own unique story and personal struggle. All the while uncovering secrets of The Utopia Project and this seemingly perfect society managed by A.I.

A Gentle-Paced, Reflective Adventure

Unwind in a calm, yet thought-provoking journey to discover what happiness truly means.

Clever, Integrated Puzzles

Tackle satisfying logic puzzles that connect to the heart of this gentle-paced adventure.

Meet D-topia’s Residents

Gain their trust, discover their stories, and shape their futures in unexpected ways.

Your Choices Matter

Guide this artificial intelligence-managed utopia toward joy or despair through your decisions.

Step Into Two Worlds

Move between the bright, public reality and the hidden “Block Side” to fix glitches and uncover secrets.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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