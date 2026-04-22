Ingrid to Join Street Fighter 6 Roster as DLC on May 28 - News

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Capcom announced Ingrid will be added as a playable character in Street Fighter 6 as DLC on May 28.

View the Ingrid gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the character below:

Ingrid’s first Terran vacation occurred in Capcom Fighting Evolution in 2004, before she quickly tore through the fabric of reality again to appear in Street Fighter Alpha 3 MAX in 2006. While Ingrid has never been shy about using her magical maneuvers to put the hurt on her opponents, her latest gameplay trailer shows the whole new bag of tricks she’s bringing to Street Fighter 6:

Sun Crests – Ingrid infuses herself with the power of the sun up to four times to imbue her attacks with additional hits, range, and follow up options.

– Ingrid infuses herself with the power of the sun up to four times to imbue her attacks with additional hits, range, and follow up options. Sun Shot – Ingrid shoots a dazzling ball of light in front of her that briefly pauses before launching at a different angle or speed depending on the button pressed and how long it is held.

– Ingrid shoots a dazzling ball of light in front of her that briefly pauses before launching at a different angle or speed depending on the button pressed and how long it is held. Sun Flare – Ingrid shoots a beam of light forward with both heavy and light versions that respectively spend or gather Sun Crests for combo options.

– Ingrid shoots a beam of light forward with both heavy and light versions that respectively spend or gather Sun Crests for combo options. Solar Burst – A downward beam of light Ingrid projects diagonally while in the air. Like Sun Flare, the light version stores a Sun Crest and the other versions use Crests for amplified properties.

– A downward beam of light Ingrid projects diagonally while in the air. Like Sun Flare, the light version stores a Sun Crest and the other versions use Crests for amplified properties. Sun Rise – A spinning attack with light, medium, and heavy variants that can open up powerful combo opportunities.

– A spinning attack with light, medium, and heavy variants that can open up powerful combo opportunities. Sun Veil – A counterattack that nullifies incoming damage and knocks the attacker down. While it can absorb projectiles, it won’t stop Super Arts or any attacks that hit multiple times.

– A counterattack that nullifies incoming damage and knocks the attacker down. While it can absorb projectiles, it won’t stop Super Arts or any attacks that hit multiple times. Vanishing Sun – A short-range teleport with three different destinations to confuse opponents while attacking or create distance on defense.

– A short-range teleport with three different destinations to confuse opponents while attacking or create distance on defense. Shining Sun – Ingrid’s Level 1 Super Art Sun where she attacks with a series of magical kicks.

– Ingrid’s Level 1 Super Art Sun where she attacks with a series of magical kicks. Order of the Sun – Ingrid’s Level 2 Super Art allows her to fire a beacon of light into the sky and depending on the button pressed, a shower of solar power rains down upon her foes.

– Ingrid’s Level 2 Super Art allows her to fire a beacon of light into the sky and depending on the button pressed, a shower of solar power rains down upon her foes. Cosmic Ray – Ingrid’s Level 3 Super Art gives a glimpse of her ultimate power as she fires an energy beam capable of reaching opponents even on the other side of the screen.

Ingrid will be unlocked and ready to shine on May 28 for players who own or purchase the Year 3 Character Pass or Year 3 Ultimate Pass. Ingrid’s Outfit 1 showcases her new look while travelling the dimensions, while Outfit 2 reflects her classic appearance complete with purple school uniform.

Street Fighter 6 is available on the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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