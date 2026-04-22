Remaster Collection Ecco the Dolphin: Complete Announced - News

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A&R Atelier has announced collection, Ecco the Dolphin: Complete.

The collection includes all versions of Ecco the Dolphin and Ecco: The Tides of Time remastered, as well as a new Ecco game that "extends the journey into the modern era."

Read details on the collection below:

Ecco the Dolphin: Complete is a comprehensive new package that takes players on a journey through time and through the history of one of gaming’s most iconic franchises. In Ecco the Dolphin: Complete, Ecco swims through time itself, from the 8-bit Master System era through the 16-bit Genesis / Mega Drive generation and into a brand-new contemporary game built for the modern era. This is the complete, definitive Ecco the Dolphin experience, created by the people who made the originals. A remaster done as it should be.

Early Preview Access and Community

Ecco the Dolphin invites you for the Earth Day celebration at the official website. To participate in early access, preview Ecco content, and connect directly with the development team, visit the official website—the singular source of information and access to the team building the future of Ecco the Dolphin.

Made by the People Who Made Ecco

Ecco the Dolphin: Complete is built by original members of the Ecco development team, reunited after more than 30 years, and includes original creator Ed Annunziata along with members of the original composition, art, and programming teams. No one else can make this game. The people who created Ecco‘s world, its music, its atmosphere, and its mysteries are the ones bringing it forward. This is not an outside studio’s interpretation. This is Ecco as it was always meant to be—realized by the minds that dreamed it into existence.

Every Version. Every Era. Every Ocean.

The package includes all versions of Ecco the Dolphin and Ecco: The Tides of Time, the original, immutable games from the early ’90s, preserved and freely explorable. Alongside the classics, a brand-new contemporary Ecco game extends the journey into the modern era, weaving the history of the franchise together into a single, unified experience.

Built for Players, Streamers, and Speedrunners

Ecco the Dolphin: Complete features built-in speedrunning support, achievements, and leaderboards. Meta quests span across the original games and the new contemporary title, creating challenges that thread through the entire Ecco universe. Custom courses let players and creators chart their own path through any combination of levels from any game in the franchise and share them with the community.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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