Sanrio Party Land Announced for Switch 2 and Switch - News

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Sanrio Games has announced party game, Sanrio Party Land, for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch. It will launch this fall.

Hello Kitty IP owner Sanrio recently established publisher Sanrio Games, which plans to release another this fiscal year and 10 titles by March 2029.

Read details on Sanrio Games below:

Background Behind the Launch of the Game Brand

Guided by its founding philosophy of Minna Nakayoku (or “Getting Along Together”), Sanrio has created more than 450 character IPs, including Hello Kitty. In May 2025, Sanrio announced its long-term vision, “A lighthouse guiding everyone to smiles,” and set out to evolve into a global IP platformer. One of the core pillars supporting this vision is its game business.

To date, many games featuring Sanrio characters have been released globally through licensing partnerships. While Sanrio will continue to expand these initiatives, it is also launching a self-published game brand as a new way to connect its IP directly with customers around the world, further broadening and enriching its entertainment experiences.

The World of Sanrio Games

Under the Sanrio Games brand, Sanrio will take a leading role in planning and development as it enters the global gaming market.

Through self-publishing, Sanrio will strategically design a diverse range of game experiences, from titles featuring a wide variety of characters to games that deeply reflect each character’s unique world, as well as projects across multiple genres. Looking ahead, Sanrio will also explore the creation of new IP originating from games, expanding its IP universe with gaming at its core.

In addition, by linking games with Sanrio’s existing services, such as its membership program Sanrio+, retail shops, and theme parks, Sanrio will create new forms of entertainment value and experiences.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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