Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Tops the French Charts - Sales

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by, posted 2 hours ago

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 16, 2026, according to SELL.

Pragmata debuted in second place.

Pokémon Pokopia fell two spots to third place, Mario Kart World is down one spot to fourth place, and Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

Nintendo Switch 2

Pokémon Pokopia Mario Kart World Pragmata

PlayStation 5

Pragmata Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Crimson Desert

Xbox Series X|S

Pragmata Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Crimson Desert

Nintendo Switch

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 Minecraft

PS4 Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Xbox One Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Hogwarts Legacy PC Pragmata Farming Simulator 25 Minecraft Previous week - Week 15, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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