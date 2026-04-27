Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Tops the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 329 Views
Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 16, 2026, according to SELL.
Pragmata debuted in second place.
Pokémon Pokopia fell two spots to third place, Mario Kart World is down one spot to fourth place, and Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 rounds out the top five.
- Pokémon Pokopia
- Mario Kart World
- Pragmata
PlayStation 5
- Pragmata
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
- Crimson Desert
Xbox Series X|S
- Pragmata
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
- Crimson Desert
- Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
- Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2
- Minecraft
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
Xbox One
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Pragmata
- Farming Simulator 25
- Minecraft
Previous week - Week 15, 2026
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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