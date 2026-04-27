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Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Tops the French Charts

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Tops the French Charts - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 329 Views

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 16, 2026, according to SELL

Pragmata debuted in second place.

Pokémon Pokopia fell two spots to third place, Mario Kart World is down one spot to fourth place, and Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:
Nintendo Switch 2
  1. Pokémon Pokopia
  2. Mario Kart World
  3. Pragmata

PlayStation 5

  1. Pragmata
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
  3. Crimson Desert

Xbox Series X|S

  1. Pragmata
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
  3. Crimson Desert
Nintendo Switch
  1. Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
  2. Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2
  3. Minecraft
PS4
  1. Red Dead Redemption 2
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Xbox One

  1. Grand Theft Auto V
  2. Red Dead Redemption 2
  3. Hogwarts Legacy
PC
  1. Pragmata
  2. Farming Simulator 25
  3. Minecraft

Previous week - Week 15, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.


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