Star Fox Debuts in 1st on UK Retail Charts, Week 1 Sales Nearly Double Star Fox Zero - Sales

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Star Fox has debuted first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending June 27, 2026. Launch week sales are nearly double that of Star Fox Zero and are up by around 70 percent on Star Fox 64 3D.

There was one other new entry in the top 40 with Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition debuting in 12th place.

EA Sports FC 26 remained in second place, Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition is up one spot to third place, and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is down one spot to fourth place.

007 First Light fell four spots to to fifth place, Football Manager 26 is up three spots to sixth place.

Resident Evil Requiem is up four spots to seventh place and Resident Evil 3 shot up from 39th to 10th place. Pokémon Pokopia remained in eighth place and Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight dropped two spots to ninth place.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Star Fox - NEW EA Sports FC 26 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream 007 First Light Football Manager 26 Resident Evil Requiem Pokémon Pokopia LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Resident Evil 3

Previous week - Week 25, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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