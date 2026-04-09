Pokemon Pokopia Once Again Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 60K - Sales

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Pokemon Pokopia (NS2) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 45,484 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending April 5, 2026.

Mario Kart World (NS2) is up two spots to second place with sales of 8,131 units, Minecraft (NS) re-entered the top 10 in third place with sales of 5,186, and Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection (NS) fell two spots to fourth place with sales of 4,956 units.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) came in fifth place with sales of 4,710 units, while the Switch 2 version took 10th place with sales of 3,706 units.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (NS2) dropped one spot to sixth place wit sales of 4,588 units and Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park (NS2) fell four spots to seventh place with sales of 4,324 units.

Pokemon FireRed Version / LeafGreen Version (Download Card) (NS) is down one spot to eighth place with sales of 4,146 units and Crimson Desert (PS5) is down three spots to ninth place with sales of 3,812 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 59,543 units sold. The Switch 1 sold 16,342 units, the PlayStation 5 sold 13,539 units, and the Xbox Series X|S sold 932 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[SW2] Pokemon Pokopia (The Pokemon Company, 03/05/26) – 45,484 (867,171) [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 8,131 (2,888,474) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,186 (4,182,507) [NSW] Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection (Capcom, 03/27/26) – 4,956 (23,194) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4,710 (8,415,833) [SW2] Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (Capcom, 03/13/26) – 4,588 (58,077) [SW2] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park (Nintendo, 03/26/26) – 4,324 (14,482) [NSW] Pokemon FireRed Version / LeafGreen Version (Download Card) (The Pokemon Company, 02/28/26) – 4,146 (15,292) [PS5] Crimson Desert (Pearl Abyss, 03/19/26) – 3,812 (40,185) [SW2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 01/15/26) – 3,706 (98,786)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 59,543 (5,011,059) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 12,141 (1,248,515) Switch OLED Model – 7,468 (9,526,329) Switch Lite – 4,807 (6,903,964) Switch – 4,067 (20,0271,045) PlayStation 5 Pro – 840 (341,548) PlayStation 5 – 558 (5,910,474) Xbox Series X – 525 (325,952) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 278 (29,362) Xbox Series S – 129 (341,622)

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A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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