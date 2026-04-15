3 Games for April's PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics Have Leaked - News

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Six of the games coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics for the month of March 2026 have been discovered by reliable leaker billbil-kun on Dealabs. The titles will be made available from April 21.

The three games are Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, The Crew Motorfest, and Football Manager 26 Console.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games for April were made available earlier this month and include Lords of the Fallen for PS5, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered for PS5 and PS4, and Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream for PS5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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