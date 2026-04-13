Rumor: Fable Potentially Delayed Due to Grand Theft Auto 6 - News

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Xbox might delay the release of the Fable reboot to later in the year or 2027 due to Grand Theft Auto 6, according to Giant Bomb journalist Jeff Grubb.

Fable is currently set to launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in Autumn 2026. Autumn 2026 starts on September 22 and ends on December 20.

"I’ll say that I’ve heard that Fable has been pushed internally," said Grubb via VideoGamesChronicle.. "[But] that doesn’t mean that it’s coming out next year."

He added, "Apparently, they’re still trying to get it out this year, but they are worried about the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6, and so if it’s getting delayed beyond the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, that could push it into December, which might make it a prime candidate to get delayed into 2027.

"So while Xbox will have a lot of games coming out this year, that’s one that there’s still a big question mark around."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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