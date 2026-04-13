Rumor: Fable Potentially Delayed Due to Grand Theft Auto 6 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 339 Views
Xbox might delay the release of the Fable reboot to later in the year or 2027 due to Grand Theft Auto 6, according to Giant Bomb journalist Jeff Grubb.
Fable is currently set to launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in Autumn 2026. Autumn 2026 starts on September 22 and ends on December 20.
"I’ll say that I’ve heard that Fable has been pushed internally," said Grubb via VideoGamesChronicle.. "[But] that doesn’t mean that it’s coming out next year."
He added, "Apparently, they’re still trying to get it out this year, but they are worried about the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6, and so if it’s getting delayed beyond the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, that could push it into December, which might make it a prime candidate to get delayed into 2027.
"So while Xbox will have a lot of games coming out this year, that’s one that there’s still a big question mark around."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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This was kind of predictable. I was surprised when they confirmed it for Autumn 2026
Maybe they were aiming for September but then realised it would be closer to November. Ultimately it makes sense. There's a lot happening in Q4. Playstation will likely be a huge portion of it's sales and it will have Wolverine, Kena, Phantom Blade Zero as well as GTA and the usual Q4 stuff.
Healthier for everyone to spread things out a bit. I see no chance Gears of War is launching this holiday either. I think Halo will be Xbox's big Autumn game. Forza + Halo already probably equals 15-20m first party units sold. Fable can wait til February 2027, Gears sometime between March and May 2028.
If they neee to delay it and the date get too close to GTA VI, it makes a lot of sense to delay it a bit more to avoid it.