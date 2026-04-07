EA Sports FC 26 Remains in 1st on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

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EA Sports FC 26 has remained first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending April 4, 2026.

Resident Evil Requiem is up one spot to second place, while Mario Kart World is down one spot to third place. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga shot up the charts from 32nd to fourth place.

Crimson Desert remained in fifth place and Nioh 3 dropped two spots to sixth place. Hogwarts Legacy is up five spots to seventh place and Pokémon Pokopia fell two spots to eighth place.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Pokémon Legends: Z-A remained in ninth and 10th places, respectively.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

EA Sports FC 26 Resident Evil Requiem Mario Kart World LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Crimson Desert Nioh 3 Hogwarts Legacy Pokémon Pokopia Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Previous week - Week 13, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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