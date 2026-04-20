Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream and Pragmata Debut on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

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Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream has debuted first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending April 18, 2026. Physical launch sales for the game was 36 percent bigger than Pokémon Pokopia.

Pragmata debuted in second place. 81 percent of physical sales were on the PS5, 13 percent on the Switch 2, and six percent on the Xbox Series X.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion debuted in 14th place. 40 percent of physical sales were on the PS5, 35 percent on the Switch 2, 20 percent on the Switch, and five percent on the Xbox Series X.

Resident Evil Requiem dropped two spots to third place, while Tekken 8 and Elden Ring shot up the charts to fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Pokémon Pokopia is down four spots to sixth place and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate fell three spots to seventh place. Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 dropped one spot to eighth place and Mario Kart World fell four spots to ninth place. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon re-entered the charts in 10th place.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream - NEW Pragmata - NEW Resident Evil Requiem Tekken 8 Elden Ring Pokémon Pokopia Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 Mario Kart World Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Previous week - Week 15, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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