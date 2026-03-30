Crimson Desert Debuts in 1st on the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 314 Views
Crimson Desert has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 12, 2026, according to SELL.
Mario Kart World remained in second place and EA Sports FC 26 re-entered the top five in third place. Pokémon Pokopia fell three spots to fourth place, and Minecraft re-entered the top five in fifth place.
- Mario Kart World
- Pokémon Pokopia
- Donkey Kong Bananza
PlayStation 5
- Crimson Desert
- EA Sports FC 26
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
Xbox Series X|S
- Crimson Desert
- Resident Evil Requiem
- EA Sports FC 26
- Minecraft
- EA Sports FC 26
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- EA Sports FC 26
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
Xbox One
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Crimson Desert
- Plants Vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
- Battlefield 6
Previous week - Week 11, 2026
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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