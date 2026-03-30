Crimson Desert Debuts in 1st on the French Charts - Sales

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Crimson Desert has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 12, 2026, according to SELL.

Mario Kart World remained in second place and EA Sports FC 26 re-entered the top five in third place. Pokémon Pokopia fell three spots to fourth place, and Minecraft re-entered the top five in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

Nintendo Switch 2

Mario Kart World Pokémon Pokopia Donkey Kong Bananza

PlayStation 5

Crimson Desert EA Sports FC 26 Assassin's Creed Shadows

Xbox Series X|S

Crimson Desert Resident Evil Requiem EA Sports FC 26

Nintendo Switch

Minecraft EA Sports FC 26 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

PS4 EA Sports FC 26 Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Hogwarts Legacy PC Crimson Desert Plants Vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 Battlefield 6 Previous week - Week 11, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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