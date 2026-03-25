Shadowverse is Service is Ending in June - News

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Cygames announced it will be ending service for the free-to-play digital collectible card game, Shadowverse, on June 30 at 7:00 pm PT / 10:00 pm ET.

Shadowverse first released for iOS and Android in June 2016, and for PC via Steam in October 2016.

The sequel, Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond, will remain in operation. It launched in June 2025 for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, iOS, and Android.

Read the announcement post below:

Greetings from the Shadowverse Team!

The time has come for us to announce that we will be ending service for Shadowverse at 7:00 p.m., June 30, 2026 (PT). All of us on the Shadowverse Team would like to take a moment to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported us throughout the years.

Shadowverse launched on June 17, 2016, as a spin-off of Rage of Bahamut, but quickly took on a life of its own. Over the course of a decade, the game grew and evolved in countless ways, from the introduction of Portalcraft and the Rotation and Unlimited formats, to the addition of the Take Two and Cross Craft game modes. Along the way, we released over 5,000 cards across 32 card sets, collaborated with various beloved games and franchises, and brought to life 20 epic story chapters featuring an original and lovable cast of heroes.

With your continued support, Shadowverse was able to grow far beyond its origins. Our foray into esports was made possible thanks to our fans, culminating in several large-scale tournaments, most notably the World Grand Prix series—international tournaments that boasted grand prizes of 100 million yen. It also gave rise to a number of spin-offs, including the physical card game Shadowverse: Evolve, the Nintendo Switch game Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle, and the Shadowverse and Shadowverse Flame animated series.

Though the original Shadowverse will conclude after a ten-year run, its legacy will continue through Shadowverse: Evolve and its direct successor, Shadowerse: Worlds Beyond. To commemorate the three remaining months of Shadowverse, we’ve planned a variety of events. For more information, please refer to the following announcement:

Schedule Leading Up to Shadowverse End of Service

Following the March 24, 2026 (PT), maintenance Crystals will no longer be available for purchase. Note: You will be able to continue using crystals that you have already purchased.

7:00 p.m., March 31, 2026 (PT) Throwback Rotation card pool resets Battle Pass Season 23 begins



Since crystals will no longer be available for purchase in the lead-up to the end of service for Shadowverse, all players will receive the Premium Pass. “Leader Card in Three!” card pack bundles will also no longer be available for purchase.

More information about other events will be released in subsequent announcements.

7:00 p.m., April 30, 2026 (PT) Throwback Rotation card pool resets

7:00 p.m., May 31, 2026 (PT) Throwback Rotation card pool resets

7:00 p.m., June 30, 2026 (PT) End of service for Shadowverse Note: Following the end of service, players will no longer be able to link their accounts to Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond.



Unused Crystals

More information about unused crystals will be made available on our official website and social media accounts in future.

Once again, the Shadowverse Team is incredibly grateful for all the love and support our fans have shown us over the years. As we cherish these final months of service, we would be honored if you could share your favorite memories of Shadowverse with us on social media.

Thank you for playing Shadowverse.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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