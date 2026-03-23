High On Life 2 for Switch 2 Delayed to July 1 - News

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Squanch Games announced it has delayed the Nintendo Switch 2 version of High On Life 2 from April 20 to July 1.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on February 13.

"Greetings players!" reads the update from Squanch Games. "As the Squanch Games team continues to champion delivering the highest quality experiences, we have elected to (slightly) delay the release of High On Life 2 for Nintendo Switch 2. The additional elbow grease towards production will ultimately allow the studio to better meet not only our high standards for gaming, but yours as well.

"That being said, High On Life 2‘s debut on the console will shift from April 20 to July 1, 2026.

"Any digital pre-orders already placed will be canceled. Physical pre-orders will remain in place, with shipment expected in July.

"We appreciate your patience and continued support! Further updates to follow."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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