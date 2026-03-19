Human Fall Flat – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is Now Available - News

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Publisher Curve Games and developer No Brakes Games announced Human Fall Flat – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is now available for $19.99 / £15.99 / €19.99.

Users who own the Nintendo Switch version of the game can upgrade to the Switch 2 version by purchasing the Upgrade Pack for $4.99/ £3.99 / €4.99.

"We are delighted to bring Human Fall Flat to the Nintendo Switch 2," said Curve Games vice president of publishing Rich Keen. "Players of this enhanced edition will enjoy brilliant new features such as Gamechat and Gameshare, experience five levels previously unavailable to play on Switch and will be kept up-to-date with all new levels as soon as they land on consoles."

View the Switch 2 release trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The enhanced edition brings the full dose of charm, chaos, and creativity players know and love, now optimized for Nintendo‘s next-generation console.

With the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, players can dive into a delightful mix of five new levels; Dockyard, Museum, Hike, Candyland, and Test Chamber alongside timeless fan-favorites such as Castle, Aztec, and Water.

Plus, all future Human Fall Flat levels will be available as and when they land on consoles, including Steampunk Party, and the newly launched Viking level featuring the eponymous DAVE THE DIVER, which will be available in the near future.

Features:

All current and future levels, from beloved classics to brand-new worlds, will be available as soon as they land on consoles.

Tackle puzzles solo, or try the online multiplayer for up to eight players, where teamwork, chaos, and laughter collide.

multiplayer for up to eight players, where teamwork, chaos, and laughter collide. Endless possibilities—players will push, pull, climb, flop, and fumble their way through ingenious puzzles.

Play seamlessly using the Nintendo Switch 2 mouse controls for extra accuracy.

Gamechat functionality allows players to share audio and video using the built-in gamepad microphone.

Gameshare allows players to share the new Nintendo Switch 2 levels with friends on Nintendo Switch.

Human Fall Flat released for PC in July 2026, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in May 2017, for the Nintendo Switch in December 2017, for iOS and Android in June 2019, for the Xbox Series X|S in May 2021, and for the PlayStation 5 in June 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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