Nvidia CEO Says Gamers are 'Completely Wrong' About DLSS 5 Following Backlash - News

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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in a press Q&A attended by Tom's Hardware discussed DLSS 5 and responded to the criticism from gamers that includes the use of generative AI that potentially changes an artist's intent.

"Well, first of all, they're completely wrong," said Huang. "The reason for that is because, as I have explained very carefully, DLSS 5 fuses controllability of the of geometry and textures and everything about the game with generative AI."

He added that developers can "fine-tune the generative AI" to make it match their style and it "doesn't change the artistic control." He stated "It’s not post-processing, it’s not post-processing at the frame level, it’s generative control at the geometry level."

Huang said developers can try the tool and it is up to them to make a "toon shader" or see if the game should be "made of glass."

"All of that is in the control — direct control — of the game developer," he said. "This is very different than generative AI; it’s content-control generative AI. That’s why we call it neural rendering."

Insider Gaming is reporting that at least some developers and artists were in the dark about DLSS 5 and found out about it the same time as the public.

"We found out at the same time as the public," said one Ubisoft developer.

Capcom said the announcement and the publisher's involvement were shocking as they have been very "anti-AI" with games like Resident Evil Requiem, which was heavily showcased during the DLSS 5 demonstration.

Some developers at Capcom are worried DLSS 5 might change the publisher's view on generative AI and its implementation in its games.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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