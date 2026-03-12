Next Mainline Neptunia to be Announced on March 19 - News

Compile Heart teased it will announced the next mainline entry in the Neptunia series on Thursday March 19 at 5:00 am PT / 8:00 am ET / 12:00 pm UK / 21:00 JST. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

This is the first new mainline entry in the Neptunia series in over 10 years as the last release was 2015's Megadimension Neptunia VII. Before that was 2012's Hyperdimension Neptunia Victory, 2011's Hyperdimension Neptunia mk2, and 2010's Hyperdimension Neptunia.

Thanks, Gematsu.

