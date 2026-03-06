The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Direct Set for March 9 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 437 Views
Nintendo announced it will host The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Direct on Monday, March 9 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.
There will be no video game information included in this presentation.
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will premiere in theaters on April 1 in the US and other markets, while it will release throughout the month of April in select territories.
Seriously anything but a General direct, I don't own a Switch 2 but like to watch the general directs
We really getting all kinds of Directs except for a general one lol Nintendo must be cooking up something special!
Curious why they aren’t dropping this on Mar10 Day? Perhaps they’ve got something else planned?
It is dropping on Mar10 Day in Japan. Just not in the Americas or Europe.
But does the date even spell “Mar10” in Japanese? My understanding is that Mar10 is intended for March 10th specifically in the States/EU, never JP. They’ve also got some NSO tiles dropping for March 10th specifically, which means they’re still focused on that date.
Looks like we're getting all kinds of Directs, but none for Switch 2 first party titles.