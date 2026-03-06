The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Direct Set for March 9 - News

/ 437 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo announced it will host The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Direct on Monday, March 9 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

There will be no video game information included in this presentation.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will premiere in theaters on April 1 in the US and other markets, while it will release throughout the month of April in select territories.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles