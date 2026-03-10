LumenTale: Memories of Trey Launches May 26 for Switch and PC - News

Pblisher Team17 and developer Beehive Studios announced the monster collector RPG, LumenTale: Memories of Trey, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on May 26.

Embark on an unforgettable adventure with LumenTale: Memories of Trey, a captivating monster collector RPG set in a beautiful and enchanting world.

Discover an emotional tale of self-discovery, adventure through captivating regions each as unique as their people. Join Trey as he navigates his way through a land full of mystical creatures to reveal the mystery behind his lost memories.

Story

Long ago, in the golden era of Talea, the Emperor kept the lands peaceful, and the people prospered. After passing away without naming a successor between his twin sons, a civil war raged between the North, Logos and the South, Mythos – fighting for who would take control of the throne. The townsfolk lived in fear from the atrocities being carried out in the conflict. In a bid to stop the destruction, a part of the empire’s military became Talea’s dedicated protectors.

From the everlasting darkness of war, these people were the beacon of light that brought people hope. The Lumen were born, and as guardians in their provinces, they ensure the safety of the residents of Talea, both the people and the Animon.

Since ancient times, people have long studied the Animon. Not much is known of their nature to this day. They’re made of Anivis, an energy that flows through the whole world, and they possess the ability to affect emotions and interact with the very soul of every living being. Catch the Animon and become inseparable partners as you harness their elemental powers and battle alongside each other with your Holoken.

Catching Animon

Test your skills with the Holoken and catch Animon in the field to recruit them to your party or initiate an incredible and exciting battle against them to prove your mettle! Every Animon can perform their own abilities and skills, and victory is achieved through using the best strategy with your team. There are around 140 known species with 13 elemental types, which are categorized with attributes depending on the emotion they’re able to evoke in people.

Battles

Engage in thrilling 1v1 duels or team up for epic four-versus-four showdowns with your party in battle. Level up your Animons and outsmart your opponents by using the best strategy to win. Each Animon has strengths and weaknesses for you to uncover, so use them to your advantage.

Trading

With up to three different ways to trade your Animon, you can effortlessly complete your collection and build the perfect battle team. Connect to the Animon Trade Station to seek the Animon you need, trade directly with friends, or the community.

Cook and Craft

While on your adventure, be sure to take a rest at the Fountain, where you’ll be able to craft useful items and cook delicious food! If you’re feeling adventurous, you’ll be able to experiment with ingredients to help nurture your Animon.

The Anispace

The Anispace is a place that exists and doesn’t exist at the same time. A space detached from the world as we know it. Here is where you’ll find your Animon after you capture them and where you’ll be able to train your Animon for battle. Customize their space when they’re not in your battle party and create stronger bonds with them!

