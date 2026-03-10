Yoshi and the Mysterious Book Launches May 21 for Switch 2 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 362 Views
Nintendo announced Yoshi and the Mysterious Book will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on May 21.
View a new trailer of the game below:
Read details on the game below:
One day, on the island where Yoshi and his friends live, a peculiar talking book named Mr. E suddenly falls from the sky. This mysterious book’s pages contain information about unusual creatures, so Yoshi decides to jump in and help investigate. Join Yoshi for a new adventure when Yoshi and the Mysterious Book launches on Nintendo Switch 2 in spring 2026.
I feel like as I get older. I find relaxing games like this to be more and more appealing
After having suffered through Mario Bros 2 this past weekend and followed up with the chill atmosphere of Metroid Prime 4, I couldn’t agree more lol.
Curious to see more details on this game. It looks a decent amount different from all previous 2D Yoshi games.
I really like the structure of this. You explore the world to find creatures and collect information of their natural behavior and make experiments to understand its biological mechanism. Basically a Darwin simulator.
I will love to see what they got more for chain-reaction elements
Nintendo is relegating to social media release dates lately with no general Direct lol. Day one though!