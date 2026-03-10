Castle of Alchemists Launches in Late 2026 for PS5 and Switch - News

Publisher Game Source Entertainment and developer Team Machiavelli have announced the action RPG and tower defense hybrid game, Castle of Alchemists, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch in late 2026.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam.

View the console announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Forged by battle, perfected by alchemy, first of his kind, last line of our defense, Bellator di Alchemia.

Castle of Alchemists is an action RPG and tower defense hybrid where you take on the role of Bellator, an alchemically enhanced super soldier and fight against relentless hordes of enemies from other worlds.

Craft items with randomized abilities that only a super soldier can wield, lay down deadly traps and build towers, mutate and advance to your perfection.

Crush hordes of enemies as you reclaim the castle from the invaders piece by piece. If they come by the thousands, by the thousands they shall fall.

Features:

Battle and defeat thousands of invaders from different factions with unique abilities, from a selection of more than two dozens of enemies.

Craft an arsenal of weapons and items with randomized properties.

Mutate and hone your skills through detailed skill trees.

Number of traps and towers, each with a range of variants.

Apply more than 10 conditions to enemies—slow them, stun them, burn them, freeze them, and more.

Utilize synergies to quickly dispatch enemies: put metal traps struck by electric, set ablaze oils, or electrify acid puddles to spread explosive poisonous gases.

Advance through levels set in diverse locations; the mines beneath the castle, the bustling forges of engineering, and silent lecture halls devoid of alchemists.

Face bosses in special arenas, never-ending hordes in endless levels, or the challenges in increased difficulty mode for greater rewards.

