Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch Launches April 20 - News

Developer Interabang Entertainment announced Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on on April 20 for $19.99.

Brawl your way through the View Askewniverse as Jay and Silent Bob and unleash a dizzying array of irreverent combos and special moves in this over-the-top beat ’em up. You’ll need to harness every ounce of smoke-fueled creativity to get past the throngs of hockey-stick wielding teenage thugs, hipsters, and massive, movie-inspired boss battles.

Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch combines incredible stylized character renderings and badass catchphrases in a side-scrolling, tag-team, beat ’em up. Our heroes embark on an epic adventure from their humble, suburban New Jersey Quick Stop to the gates of hell itself.

No matter if you play solo or with your hetero lifemate in couch cooperative play, you’ll be performing special moves and outrageous combos.

Developed with the full blessing, enthusiasm and voice-acting chops of Kevin Smith himself, Chronic Blunt Punch gives players the ultimate, profound, and profane Jay and Silent Bob experience.

Unlock New Moves

Find yourself in some very actionable positions and unlock new moves, noinch!

Insane Combos

Bust out a cornucopia of irreverent special moves and combos.

Local Cooperative Play

Play solo or with your hetero lifemate with two-player couch co-op. Tag you’re it, snackpack.

Cameo-Palooza

Pump up your assist meter with multi-hit combos and call in special characters to help you battle.

