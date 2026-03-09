Resident Evil Creator's New Studio is Building a 'AAA Original IP' for Console and PC - News

Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami's new studio, Unbound Games, is developing a AAA original IP for console and PC, according to job listings on official website for the developer.

Unbound Games is a "fully independent company, developing high-end consumer games, creating original AAA titles." The game is using Unreal Engine 5.

The developer has about 50 employees with plans to expand to around 150. It has been in business since May 2023 with Mikami as the representative director.

Employees at Unbound Games have worked on the Resident Evil, Silent Hill, Shadow of the Colossus, Hi-Fi Rush, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and more. Masato Kimura, the Ghostwire: Tokyo and Hi-Fi Rush producer, is also working at the studio.

"I can’t give away any details yet, but it’s a AAA title for high-end consumers," said Kimura in an interview on the company's website (via VideoGamesChronicle). "However, to be honest, it would be difficult to do the same kind of work in Japan as overseas AAA titles, which require hundreds of billions of yen and hundreds of people working for five to seven years to create.

"So, we’re aiming for AAA quality and AA content, which is why we’re creating a title that offers a rich gaming experience and allows you to be completely immersed in its world."

Kimura wants Unbound Games to develop games that are both big and small with a culture of experimentation.

"Creating something new requires repeated trial and error, implementation and modification, tinkering, and sometimes even deletion," he said. "Because we create by repeatedly building and breaking, trying this and that, things don’t always go as planned, and the content changes constantly.

"To put it in a positive way, it’s a lively production style, a flexible development style. The programmers we work with have to be willing to put up with that all the way through, so we want people who enjoy that way of creating to join us."

