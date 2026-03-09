Hoa 2 Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

/ 384 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher PM Studios and developer Skrollcat Studio have announced Hoa 2 for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2026.

"Hoa has gone through a lot, and the world reflects what goes on inside her: freedom to explore with greater openness and mobility, but also a feeling of loss that comes with its own lesson," said Skrollcat Studio game designer and founder Son Tung Cao. "Our task is to reflect this in both gameplay and world-building, and continue to tell Hoa’s story."

PM Studios CEO Michael Yum added, "Hoa was a milestone for PM Studios, not just in terms of success, but how it connected to players on a deeply emotional level. It’s a unique blend of evocative storytelling, breathtaking art and intuitive gameplay that resonated strongly with players. We’re incredibly proud of the impact Hoa had and are proud to continue that journey with Hoa 2."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Hoa 2 opens a long, long time after Hoa closed with its emotionally charged ending, leaving fans wondering what happened to the namesake little fairy. The cycle of life brings her back to a homeland reshaped by time, and her old friends have long since passed. Alone in a world both familiar and changed, Hoa must find new purpose in this gentle and heartfelt tale of change, of letting go and moving forward.

Building upon the original’s hand-painted artistry and evocative sound design, Hoa 2 expands onto new territory, lending its childlike magic to lush, playful 3D environments and mechanics. Featuring richer, multi-layered environments and curious creatures to explore with more freedom—both in space and time – time itself becomes part of the puzzles with shifting lighting, and seasonal changes reshaping the landscape, puzzles and narrative moments.

Hoa 2 represents the studio’s most ambitious chapter yet, welcoming returning fans and new players alike to its magical world, now beautifully transformed.

Be Immersed in Breathtaking Visuals

Hoa 2 takes you into a bigger world, yet still stunning to behold. Experience the signature beautiful hand-painted art-style, now in 3D.

Enjoy an Outstanding Audio Experience

Relax and unwind as you move through each amazing area, accompanied by soul-touching music, composed by the award-winning team from Hoa.

Ally With Nature to Solve Puzzles

Progressing through the world will require help, and the creatures of the world not only guide you but, over time, teach you wondrous new abilities that will change the way you explore. Work with them to solve light-hearted but engaging puzzles as you progress through the gorgeous areas.

Go for Achievements and Rewards

Hoa 2 features many challenging achievements and ultra-cute costumes for you to collect. Explore the world, discover secrets, and challenge yourself with fun & addictive minigames to unlock these rewards.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles