The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu Launches July 15 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

/ 366 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Nacon and developer ACE Team announced the cooperative survival horror game, The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on July 15.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu is a purely cooperative gameplay experience, featuring a group of explorers during the Conquistador era, who must survive horror and madness.

You and your companions are on the deck of your galleon. El Capitán has given you a contract to fulfill: gather as much wealth as possible, find a missing person, locate an ancient fort, and, if possible, return safe and sound from this perilous expedition. As soon as you set foot on the shore, at the edge of the jungle, a vague sense of dread takes hold. In this jungle, treasures and mysteries await you, but so do unspeakable entities ready to make you regret ever setting foot in their territory.

At the beginning of each expedition in The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu, players form a group of up to 4 explorers and choose a contract to complete. Their mission is to collect treasures and identify new areas of the island to explore. They must act quickly because the longer the expedition lasts, the more numerous and dangerous the creatures become. The inventory is limited, and the basic weapons encourage avoiding conflict and defending oneself rather than playing aggressively.

The other danger that awaits the adventurers is the loss of their sanity. Faced with the cosmic horrors they confront, the players gradually fall victim to hallucinations: an ally appears as a monstrosity (or vice versa), an apparently harmless plain is actually a deadly pit, bushes seem to come to life, a rain of blood falls without warning… If the explorers return alive from their journey, El Capitán will be pleased… But he already has other contracts to offer them.

Inspired by H.P. Lovecraft’s cosmic horror short novel, The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu invites players to form a squad of two-to-four members to embark on an uncharted continent in search of a legendary city containing invaluable treasures.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles