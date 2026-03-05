Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection Launch Trailer Released - News

Capcom has released the launch trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection ahead of its launch next week.

Ahead of the fast-approaching March 13 launch of Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, Capcom released the Launch Trailer that delivers a dramatic synopsis of the engaging story and announced a special Animated Trailer offering an expanded look into the protagonist’s childhood and their journey becoming a Ranger set before the events of the upcoming role-playing game.

In Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, players will seek to uncover the truth behind a looming environmental crisis called the Crystal Encroachment that pulls two countries onto a path to destruction. The latest entry of the Monster Hunter Stories series is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, building on the series’ beloved turn-based RPG foundation with new enhancements.

To get a taste of this adventure, players can download the Trial Version now to experience the opening chapter of the game and transfer save data into the full game at launch. Linking save data from select Monster Hunter titles unlocks layered armor bonuses, including the Hakum Rider Outfit, Mahana Rider Outfit, Kamura Garb, and the Hope Layered Armor set for the Protagonist, while connecting a CAPCOM ID grants the Catcom Work outfit for Rudy.

Upon launch on March 13, the Gold Circlet accessory and Simon’s Wind Wyvern’s Friend layered armor will unlock as free day-one downloadable content. Players who pre-order the title will also receive the Eleanor: Skyscale Queen layered armor.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on March 13, 2026.

