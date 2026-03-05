Thomas & Friends: Wonders of Sodor Launches March 17 - News

Train Sim World series developer Dovetail Games has announced narrative adventure game, Thomas & Friends: Wonders of Sodor, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store on March 17.

A Physical Deluxe Edition will launch later this year for the PS5, PS4, and Switch by Maximum Entertainment.

Read details on the game below:

Join Thomas and his friends on a special journey across Sodor! Hop into the cabs of North Western Railway’s classic steam team to enjoy nostalgic stories and all-new narratives right from the drivers’ seats. Explore the Wonders of Sodor – fun and magic await!

Experience the Wonders of Sodor

A New Adventure Awaits

Operate Beloved Characters

Take the controls of Thomas, Percy, Gordon, Emily, and Diesel to explore iconic landmarks across the Island of Sodor.

Familiar Tales Return

Thomas & Friends: Wonders of Sodor tells classic and original tales inspired by the publishing and content series, now told for the first time in an interactive, first-person perspective.

A Faithful Recreation of Sodor

Experience the sights, sounds, and feelings of Sodor as you explore iconic Thomas & Friends locations like you’ve never seen them before, including Tidmouth Sheds, Knapford Station, and the famous Windmills.

Meet the Characters

Thomas – Thomas is a cheekų little engine, and he often gets into scrapes, usually by being over-eager to do things best left to bigger engines. But clouds never last long in Thomas’ world and soon he’s bustling about again, playing his part in the railway. He loves having new adventures and meeting new friends.

Diesel

Diesel is often the foil to Thomas and his other friends. He believes himself to be the most important and useful engine on Sodor. He believes steam engines are no match for diesels and often tries to prove this through schemes that ultimately cause confusion and delay. Despite his best efforts, Diesel’s plans rarely go the way he expects.

Emily

Clever, cheerful and confident, Emily always looks to find a logical explanation by thinking through the problems she faces. An emerald green Stirling engine, Emily likes to be busy and loves being challenged. She is very safety-minded, and has a kind nature. She always looks after her friends.

Gordon

Gordon is a large tender engine and pulls the Express. He is one of the fastest, most powerful engines. Gordon tends to be overly-confident and takes himself quite seriously. He will jump at any chance to show his speed, if he does not think the job is beneath him!

Percy

Percy is a small green engine, who is also Thomas’ best friend! He may be cautious and easily flustered, but Percy is able to muster great bravery when the time calls. He is often treated as the youngest of the core characters.

Multiple Ways to Play

Explore the Island

See all the engines running about the island doing their daily tasks, get involved by driving Thomas on his branch line, or even ride as a passenger!

Powered by Train Sim World

Combining the unparalleled detail and realism of Unreal Engine and Simugraph with accessible controls to create a nostalgic experience that all Thomas & Friends fans can enjoy.

Beloved Stories A total of 8 stories await including Thomas & Gordon, Thomas & Bertie’s Great Race, Percy’s Troublesome Day, and more. Each story features full narration by the legendary Mark Moraghan for the ultimate storytelling immersion.

Gameplay Features for Everyone to Enjoy

Master the Shunting Challenge

Show your skills across the Shunting Challenge and show Sir Topham Hatt just how useful you can be.

Explore With Timetable Mode

Help Thomas and his friends be really useful engines across a full working schedule for the Island of Sodor.

Collect Hidden Items Across Sodor

While exploring the island, look out for hidden collectables to find!

