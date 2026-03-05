Forza Horizon 6 Gets 9 Minutes of New Gameplay Footage - News

posted 1 hour ago

IGN has released an exclusive video showcasing nine minutes of new gameplay footage of the open-world racing game, Forza Horizon 6.

View the gameplay footage below:

Forza Horizon 6 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on May 19, and for the PlayStation 5 later in 2026.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

