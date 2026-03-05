The Relic: First Guardian Headed to Switch 2 in 2026 - News

/ 268 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Perp Games and developer Project Cloud Games announced Asian-inspired action RPG, The Relic: First Guardian, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 later this year.

It will launch first for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on May 26.

"Receiving the green light from Project Cloud Games to launch The Relic on Nintendo Switch 2 is an ambitious, technical milestone for the title, and we’re excited to be able to finally share the news," said Perp Games vice president Mickey Torode. "We wanted to get the game into the hands of Switch 2 players, as we know the Nintendo Switch 2 community has a deep passion for challenging RPGs. We’re looking forward to revealing more in the future."

Read details on the game below:

Inspired by Korean Folktales and Legends

Experience unique, blended gameplay, storytelling, and combat in this eight-minute slice of what’s soon to come. A rich tapestry of ancient tales is yearning to be unearthed where every story is woven into the fabric in the continent of Arsiltus—even amid combat. This is the unique experience awaiting in The Relic: First Guardian.

Bosses are Brutals

Featuring 70 formidable “Brutals,” each with a personal tale of sorrow, overcoming these massive bosses will require mastering the diverse combat system. Use a combination of unique weapons, magic, and skills tailored to your playstyle, all while crucially managing your stamina where every defense and dodge counts. Defeating each Brutal means The Last Guardian will inherit their tragic story, along with powerful special items and upgrades essential for progression.

Progression is Environmental

Exploring vast environments will lead you towards fragments that unlock more skills, armor, and weapons. Leave no stone unturned, no corner unexplored, and no dungeon uncompleted.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles