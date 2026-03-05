MindsEye Developer Build a Rocket Boy Hit With More Layoffs - News

MindsEye developer Build a Rocket Boy has been hit with more layoffs, announced CEO Mark Gerhard in a post on the studio's LinkedIn profile.

"Over the past few years, the games industry has gone through one of the most difficult periods in its history," said Gerhard. "Many talented developers across the world have been affected by layoffs and restructuring. Unfortunately, today we have to share that Build A Rocket Boy is not immune to those pressures.

"Today we are announcing a further number of redundancies at the studio. This is a deeply painful decision. The people leaving our team have invested enormous talent, passion and long hours into building what we believe in. Letting colleagues go is never something any leader wants to do, and I know the impact this will have on individuals, families and our wider community.

"As leaders we take responsibility for the outcomes of our projects and the decisions that follow. At the same time, the launch period was affected by factors beyond normal operational challenges and a competitive environment.

“Over the past months we have been working with external partners and legal advisors to investigate the criminal activity that took place around our launch. That work has taken far longer than expected, but it has now resulted in overwhelming evidence of organised espionage and corporate sabotage affecting MindsEye. Because this matter is moving toward prosecution, we cannot share the full details publicly yet.

"While the investigation has progressed, the team has worked relentlessly to evolve the game and to serve our players. I am incredibly proud of the dedication and resilience our developers have shown. However, the prolonged impact of the difficult launch means that we still had to take the brutal and heartbreaking step of reducing the size of the studio once again to ensure the long-term future of the company and the projects we continue to build.

"To everyone affected – thank you. Your work and creativity helped shape this studio and we will do everything we can to support you in finding your next opportunity. My thoughts today are first and foremost with the people leaving the team. We will also be sharing details of affected team members with communities that actively support developers during transitions, to help connect people with new opportunities."

MindsEye released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in June 2025.

