MotoGP 26 Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Milestone S.r.l. has announced MotoGP 26 for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch on April 29.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Live the real MotoGP experience with all the thrills of the Official 2026 Season, renewed physics built around a new rider-based handling system, a more complete Career mode, dynamic Riders Ratings and much more.

The Official 2026 Championship

Experience the full intensity of the 2026 MotoGP Championship with all the official riders, teams, bikes and tracks in a more authentic way: for the first time, the real-world results dynamically update Riders Ratings, directly influencing in-game performance throughout the season. Step into the spotlight and track your journey with dazzling Collectible Cards celebrating your progress.

Renewed Physics for Total Control

Jump straight into action with the Arcade Experience or dive into pure simulation with the Pro Experience, both supported by tutorials, adaptive difficulty and Neural Aids. Enjoy a renewed physics system built around a new rider-based handling model: your body movement on the bike matters more than ever, delivering greater control and a more authentic riding feel.

A Deeper Career

Build your legacy from Rookie to Legend with a custom rider or relive and reshape the career of an official MotoGP™ star. Your journey evolves season after season through contract negotiations, rider market dynamics and press conferences that shape your future. Your words to the media influence upcoming challenges, while your collaboration with teams drives bike development. Every decision becomes part of your story.

Train and Experiment

Step away from the paddock and explore new ways to ride. Train with the Motard, Flat Track and Minibike disciplines, or hit the circuit with Production Bikes, models featured in single-brand events with dedicated physics.

Race Together

Compete online with full cross-play (Nintendo platforms excluded) and race on a full grid of up to 22 riders in new online lobbies. Customize your look with advanced graphic editors and share your creations!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

