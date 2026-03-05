Kena: Bridge of Spirits Coming to Switch 2 This Spring - News

Ember Lab announced Kena: Bridge of Spirits will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 this spring.

The game is currently available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

"We’re incredibly excited to bring Kena’s journey to a whole new audience, giving players the chance to experience her story at home or on the go with Nintendo Switch 2," said Ember Lab chief operating officer Josh Grier.

"As our studio’s debut title, the overwhelming support and love the game has received over the years has truly meant a great deal to our team. We’re beyond thrilled that even more players will now be able to fully immerse themselves in Kena’s world and become part of her journey."

View Switch 2 announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Kena: Bridge of Spirits offers players an action–adventure game that combines compelling narrative with exploration, puzzle-solving, and fast-paced combat. Players untangle the past as Kena, a young Spirit Guide in search of the sacred Mountain Shrine, helping free the spirits trapped in a forgotten village with the aid of the Rot—her adorable (yet powerful) spirit companions.

Find and befriend the timid and illusive Rot spirits scattered throughout the forest and unlock their abilities to help you clear the corruption from the village.

Explore a once-majestic world, filled to the brim with hidden nooks and crannies, as you uncover hidden secrets and rewards, including Rot Hats to customize your Rot companions.

Uncover charmstones that provide advantages and disadvantages to customize your playstyle. Unlock new areas by uncovering and delivering Spirit Mail left behind by lost Spirits.

Engage in fast-paced combat as you take on the Corrupt Spirits that challenge Kena at every turn. Hone your melee and ranged attack skills, command the powers of your Rot companions, and upgrade your abilities and powers Engage in the Spirit Guide Trails to unlock rewards and improve your abilities as you work to become a skilled Spirit Guide.

Begin your adventure anew with New Game+ with fresh encounters, greater challenges, and unique enemies.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

