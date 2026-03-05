Devil Jam Launches March 26 for PS5, Xbox Series. and Switch - News

Developer Rogueside announced the survivors-like game, Devil Jam, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on March 26.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam.

View the console announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Get ready for non-stop escapades in a chaotic underworld, where players take on the role of a doomed musician bound by a demonic contract and forced to survive an infernal performance that never ends. As the cursed guitarist battles through swarms of demonic enemies in tightly designed combat spaces, dodging incoming threats while attacks fire automatically, you can focus on positioning, movement and wise decision-making in the hope of surviving until the encore.

Hell Bells: Save me

Each run throws new powers into the mix, courtesy of the who’s who of the underworld. Brace yourself for wild upgrades that transform your build on the fly: think screen-clearing attacks and unpredictable experimental abilities. The grid-based system lets players rewire how attacks activate and combine, in hopes of surviving the relentless madness.

Turn Up the Volume to Infernal!

The killer soundtrack plays a central role in Devil Jam, with award-winning composer Deon van Heerden returning to collaborate with Rogueside following his work on Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef. His high-energy compositions thrash along with the dynamic gameplay pacing, giving each challenge its own sonic personality.

For Those About to Rock…

Smart Loadouts – ​Use the 12-slot gear system to build clever combinations and unlock powerful killer combos.

– ​Use the 12-slot gear system to build clever combinations and unlock powerful killer combos. Hand-Drawn Hell – ​Bold, fully hand-animated characters and effects bring the underworld roaring to life.

– ​Bold, fully hand-animated characters and effects bring the underworld roaring to life. Bosses Worth the Hype – ​Battle towering foes, including Death himself – it doesn’t get more metal than that.

– ​Battle towering foes, including Death himself – it doesn’t get more metal than that. Run For The Hills, Run For Your Life – ​Fast, intense encounters reward quick thinking, sharp reflexes and smart decision-making.

It’s Time to Fear the Reaper

Devil Jam became a cult classic when it rocked onto PC last year, and the console release includes a hefty upgrade based on fan feedback. One brand-new story and four new challenges which offer players more profound insight into the cursed world and its larger-than-life cast, and you’ll find two new battlegrounds to endure: The Overgrowth, a claustrophobic arena filled with twisting paths and looming fungal growths, and Thorns of Crimson Death, a sprawling combat space built around relentless enemy pressure and wide-open encounters.

