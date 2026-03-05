Temtem: Swarm Launches April 2 for PS5 and PC, Later for Switch - News

posted 3 hours ago

Developers Crema and GGTech Studios announced Temtem: Swarm will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via April 2, and later for the Nintendo Switch.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Temtem: Swarm mixes the simple, nail-biting fun of survivor games with Temtem‘s strategic battles, letting you cook up all kinds of clever strategies with friends or randoms in a world full of familiar creatures and vibrant vibes.

Team Up to Survive the Swarm – Up to three friends can face relentless swarms of Tems together. Don’t have friends to play with? No worries, use the matchmaking system to find other Swarmers! Strategize, share resources(or don’t!), and take down increasingly more powerful bosses. Maximize your attack potential by coordinating gears and skills with precision timing, creating overpowered synergies. The ultimate test of teamwork and survival awaits!

Booming Boss Battles

Conquer each stage by defeating challenging mini-bosses and formidable stage bosses with devastating abilities. Strategize, pivot, and prove your skills as you face off against powerful Tems like Gharunder, Yowlar, and Nessla. Only the boldest will emerge victorious—so gear up to defeat them and clear every hand-crafted stage before the swarm overwhelms you!

Unleash Unstoppable Ultimates

You have incredible power at your command. Choose when to tap into your Tem’s full potential and unleash devastating attacks, defensive abilities, or power-ups that help you and your friends clear the map in one fell swoop. With great power comes great responsibility… are you up to the task?

Evolve to Endure

Adaptation is the key to surviving and your Tems are built for it! Collect XP after defeating enemies to level up, grow stronger, and unlock your final evolution. Each evolution brings massive power-ups to your skills and strength. Are you prepared to evolve and endure in this exciting adventure?

Discover All the Tems

Collect and capture every available Tem to unlock their powerful Traits and unique Ultimate abilities. Experience the magic of every Tem and master them in both solo and co-op modes to rise to the challenge!

Revive and Thrive

Getting pummeled by Oceara’s punishing attacks? No problem—when the going gets tough, the tough get going! Online co-op has Ghost Mode—Support your friends until they can safely revive you and rejoin the fight. Defeat isn’t game over, fight on in Ghost Mode!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

