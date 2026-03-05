Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks Launches in 2026 for PS5 and Xbox Series - News

Publisher Wired Productions and developer Caged Element announced the combat racing game, Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2026.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam.

View the console announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

High-octane combat racing in the Warhammer 40,000 universe! Race and customize buggies, tanks and helicopters, mastering advanced movement and explosive weaponry. Unlock gear, customize your rides and use the Creation Workshop to create, share, and play custom maps with the community!

More speed. More dakka. Join da Speedwaaagh and tear through war-torn tracks, racing solo, against bots, or with other people online across multiple game modes.

Prove you’re the fastest git in Deff Rally, an 8v8 combat race where, speed, kunning and aggression combine before an all-out sprint to victory.

Use Orky tactics in Kill Konvoy as teams defend their giant mechanical Stompa while sabotaging the enemy’s one, with every match erupting into chaos as you fight to the finish line. Each vehicle plays differently, rewarding players with diverse skill, kunnin’, and brutal strats.

When the dust settles, jump into building your own chaos – using a powerful level editor with over 400 assets. Create racetracks and battlefields either solo or with friends in real time, then share them on the Workshop where you can also download other wild creations by the community.

