Ubisoft Provides Assassin's Creed Update on Black Flag Remake, Hexe, and More - News

/ 496 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Assassin's Creed head of content Jean Guesdon has provided an update on the future of the Ubisoft franchise.

The remake of Assassin's Creed Black Flag has been confirmed, a 60 frames per second update for Assassin’s Creed Unity for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S has been announced, and updates on Codename Hexe and Codename Invictus were also given.

Read the details below:

Hello everyone,

As we get ready to step out of winter, we wanted to share an update on what we have planned for the rest of the year across the Assassin's Creed franchise. We are joined by Jean Guesdon, Head of Content, who just came back to the franchise. In case you missed the announcement, check it out.

Let's dive in!

Let's start with our latest release from last year.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is about to turn one!

Since launch, the experience has evolved with new features and updates, shaped in large part by your feedback. Our recent parkour refinements are a direct result of regular feedback sessions, both in person and online, with our most engaged players and creators.

On behalf of the entire Shadows team: THANK YOU FOR BEING PART OF THE JOURNEY! This past year has been a rewarding learning experience for us, built on this strong collaboration. We want to carry this mindset forward as a foundation to further strengthen our connection with you in the future.

Come celebrate with us on March 20!

Now it's time to celebrate! Tune in to our official Ubisoft Twitch channel for a livestream starting at 10AM PT / 6PM CET with a focus on our latest game update and we might even reveal the winners of our Parkour Challenge, along with some drops and giveaways!

As we reach this milestone, Shadows will be moving into its final phase of support.

We're winding things down with smaller, less frequent updates... but still a few surprises! At the same time, our teams will begin shifting more focus toward what's next for Assassin's Creed.

So, what is next? You may ask.

Codename HEXE

While we know we haven’t shared much about this one yet, it’s being built with great care by our veteran team here at Ubisoft Montreal. Expect a unique, darker, narrative-driven Assassin’s Creed experience, set during a pivotal moment in history.

You may have seen the recent news: I have recently taken the role of Creative Director for the project, in addition to my new responsibilities as Head of Content.

We are taking the time to deliver on its ambitious vision, which means we’ll be quiet for a little longer, but we love seeing all the enthusiasm happening on our channels and can’t wait to unveil more when the time is right.

Codename INVICTUS is progressing steadily with a test and learn approach.

Codename Invictus is a PvP multiplayer Assassin's Creed experience led by a dedicated team of For Honor veterans at Ubisoft Montreal.

We understand there's a lot of curiosity around this project: yes, it's a new approach to multiplayer in the franchise, but it isn't quite what the rumors have suggested. With player feedback at the heart of our approach, we're exploring ways to bring the community in earlier so we can shape the experience together.

The team is incredibly passionate about what they're building, and their work reflects our broader goal of offering a wider variety of experiences within the Assassin's Creed universe.

Beyond these, we have several other projects currently in the works, all at different stages of development, including Assassin's Creed Jade. We're also looking into bringing co‑op back to Assassin's Creed --- a detail we know didn't go unnoticed. And while we recently chose to pivot away from an early project, the lessons from that work are already helping shape our approach going forward.

What matters most to us is giving each project the time it deserves and releasing them when they are ready.

Speculation around Assassin's Creed is not new, but it's worth repeating: "Nothing is true. Everything is permitted." Well, except in this case, some whispers have a little more wind in their sails. Keep your spyglass on the horizon.

Let's now look at imminent updates!

Expect more news on the Netflix live-action series very soon!

Yes, it's been long in the making, but Assassin's Creed is taking the leap to a live-action series! You may have seen news about the cast lately, and we can't wait for you to discover more. Something tells us you won't have to wait very long.

Finally, continuing to support our older games matters to us. We know how much those titles mean to many of you, and that they're often the first entry point for new players discovering the franchise.

And on this topic, we have a last thing to share...

A free 60 FPS patch for Assassin's Creed Unity is coming to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 tomorrow!

We know some of you have been waiting for it for a long time, so get ready to re‑experience 18th century Paris and Arno's fancy parkour moves with more smoothness on consoles! And for our Xbox players out there, we've got a little treat, as multiple Assassin's Creed games will be playable for free for a limited time for Xbox Free Play Days, from April 2nd to 6th! Perfect time to try Unity in that 60 FPS beauty.

Thank you for being part of the journey.

As we conclude this update, for all our projects in development, we want to involve our most engaged fans in shaping them. If you'd like to be part of that, join the conversation - whether on our Discord or across our online channels. We're always looking for passionate voices to share ideas, perspectives, and feedback to inspire our work and help shape the future of the franchise.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles