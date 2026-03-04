Good Games Group Acquires Humble Games, Renamed to Balor Games - News

/ 362 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Good Games Group announced it has acquired Humble Games from Ziff Davis and has renamed it Balor Games.

The acquisition includes the rights to over 60 games that includes Slay the Spire, A Hat in Time, SIGNALIS, Forager, Coral Island, Monaco, and Wizard of Legend, as well as the back catalogue of the closed publisher Firestoke.

Good Games Group was established by former Humble Games staff in 2024 after a restructure saw many employees laid off.

Balor Games will be led by former Humble Games leaders Alan Patmore and Mark Nash.

"For the developers we have worked with over the years, this moment is a reunion," said Balor Games CEO Alan Patmore. "The same leadership, and the same commitment to thoughtful publishing remain in place. What changes is our scale and our focus. Balor Games is built for inventors and backed by believers. To that end, it exists to be a seal of quality for independent games."

Balor Games has signed a deal with Affray Interactive to publish the tactical horror first-person shooter, SCP: 5K. It is currently available in Early Access for PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles