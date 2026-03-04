Card-Based Survival Game Goritaire Announced for PS5, Switch, PC, and Mobile - News

Arc System Works has announced card-based survival game, Goritaire, for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android. It will launch on March 18.

Goritaire is a solo card-based survival game centered on building a troop of seven or more gorillas. The deck consists only of Gorillas and Bananas, demanding strategic balance.

Bananas are essential for survival; if the supply fails, the troop scatters, resulting in defeat.

Strategically master diverse actions unique to each stage, expand the troop, and secure the necessary resources to reign as the master of the jungle!

