Let It Die Ends Service on September 1, Offline Edition to Launch This Fall - News

Publisher GungHo Online Entertainment and developer Supertrick Games announced the free-to-play survival action game, Let It Die, will be shutting down on September 1 and an Offline Edition will be launching this fall.

Save data from the current version can be transferred to the Offline Edition.

Let It Die released for the PlayStation 4 in December 2016 and for PC in September 2018.

View a trailer of the Offline Edition below:

Read details on the Offline Edition below:

The survival action game with nine million downloads worldwide is becoming offline!

LET IT DIE is a survival action game that was released in 2016 and has been downloaded over nine million times worldwide.

We have been operating online for over nine years, thanks to the support we have received for our unique environment and gameplay.

LET IT DIE will put an end to its nine-year online run and go offline.

Once the Offline Edition is released, you can enjoy the Tower of Barbs to your heart’s content without any restrictions.

Changes From the Online Version to the Offline Edition

Online Version Offline Edition Premium Decal Purchase Death Metal / Kill Coin Kill Coin Continue System Death Metal Kill Coin Storage Expansion Death Metal Kill Coin Dustin 5 Death Metal Kill Coin Base Renovation Item Purchases Death Metal Kill Coin Converting Death Metal to Kill Coin Available Discontinue Shorten R&D time at Choku-Funsha Death Metal Discontinue Purchasing items from Vending machine “Hernia” Death Metal/Kill Coin Discontinue Retrieving Fighters Death Metal/Kill Coin Kill Coin Express Pass Out of game purchases Kill Coin Tokyo Death Metro Asynchronous PvP CPU TDM Battle Rush Seasonal Discontinue

How to Purchase

Players who have already played LET IT DIE:

You can play the Offline Edition of LET IT DIE by purchasing the additional downloadable content from the PlayStation Store. You can transfer your save data from the online version to the Offline Edition, but you must complete the transfer by the period listed below.

*By using your PlayStation ID, you can transfer save data from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5.

*Cross-save between PlayStation and Steam is not supported.

Players who will be playing LET IT DIE for the first time after the Offline Edition:

You can play LET IT DIE by purchasing the game from PlayStation Store or Steam after its release date.

*After the Offline Edition is released, you will be able to play the game with LET IT DIE Uncle Prime Edition by purchasing the additional downloadable content for offline play. Please note that there is a limited refund period for the Death Metal songs included in LET IT DIE Uncle Prime Edition.

What is LET IT DIE?

A survival action game that challenges you to reach the top of the Tower of Barbs, guided by the mysterious reaper, Uncle Death. Start with nothing but your underwear and fight your way to the top as you gather weapons and gear!

Create up to 600M possible combinations with the wide variety of gear you find!

If it looks insane, it hits just as hard.

Unleash devastating Rage Moves to finish off your enemies!

Trigger the terrifying slauter show “Goretastics” to earn bigger rewards and crank up the hype!

If you’re looking for hardcore survival action, this is it.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

