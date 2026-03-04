Report: PlayStation to No Longer Release Major PS5 Games on PC - News

Sony will reportedly no longer release its major PlayStation 5 games on PC, according to people familiar with the company's plans that spoke with Bloomberg.

This is after Sony has spent around six years releasing some of their first-party PlayStation exclusives on PC after they launched on consoles.

Online multiplayer games like Marathon and Marvel Tokon will still release on multiple platforms, however, single-player games like Ghost of Yotei and the upcoming Saros will remain exclusive to the PlayStation 5. This is according to the sources.

The people said plans could change in the future due to how unpredictable the video game industry can be and Sony's plans are constantly shifting. However, recently PlayStation cancelled plans to release Ghost of Yotei and other internally developed games to PC.

Two games developed by third-party studios that were published by PlayStation - Death Stranding 2 and the upcoming Kena: Scars of Kosmora - will still come to PC later this year.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier says there are likely several reasons as to why Sony has made this change. One is that recent PlayStation games have not sold well enough on PC and releasing these games on PC could hurt sales of the PlayStation 5 and future PlayStation consoles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

