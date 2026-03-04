Report: PlayStation to No Longer Release Major PS5 Games on PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 56 minutes ago / 723 Views
Sony will reportedly no longer release its major PlayStation 5 games on PC, according to people familiar with the company's plans that spoke with Bloomberg.
This is after Sony has spent around six years releasing some of their first-party PlayStation exclusives on PC after they launched on consoles.
Online multiplayer games like Marathon and Marvel Tokon will still release on multiple platforms, however, single-player games like Ghost of Yotei and the upcoming Saros will remain exclusive to the PlayStation 5. This is according to the sources.
The people said plans could change in the future due to how unpredictable the video game industry can be and Sony's plans are constantly shifting. However, recently PlayStation cancelled plans to release Ghost of Yotei and other internally developed games to PC.
Two games developed by third-party studios that were published by PlayStation - Death Stranding 2 and the upcoming Kena: Scars of Kosmora - will still come to PC later this year.
Bloomberg's Jason Schreier says there are likely several reasons as to why Sony has made this change. One is that recent PlayStation games have not sold well enough on PC and releasing these games on PC could hurt sales of the PlayStation 5 and future PlayStation consoles.
Can finally put a stop to this false narrative that Sony is going third party like Xbox is
I'm just glad we will stop hearing "The industry is changing".
The industry is actually changing. That’s why they won’t put their games on PC anymore.
Makes a lot of sense. You want players to invest in your hardware(buying more games etc) instead of people just buying it on steam.
Nintendo figured that out,now finally sony has to.
Not surprising they didn't make much money. It was like 1.5% of their total revenue over the same period and most of that was hell divers 2. No point in giving the next Xbox or Steam machine any help for such little return.
Yes-concentrate on Single player exclusives and pull back on the over-reach into live service games!
Good. Exclusive games are central to a console's strategy as Nintendo has shown with Switch's success.
Amongst other things, I think they want to give their planned handheld more distinction from competitors and negate a future where Xbox boasts of PlayStation comes coming to the platform.
Didn't we hear this like a week ago?
Anyway, big MP titles on PC/PS% and more really, big story games on PS to entice the PS, it makes sense. However I'm still surprised as surely it's just extra revenue.