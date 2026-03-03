Capcom Says 50% of Its Game Sales are Now From PC, Expects Ratio to Continue to Grow - News

Capcom in a recently posted Q&A for the third quarter of the 2025 fiscal year financial results revealed about 50 percent of its games sold were on PC with the expectation for that figure to keep growing.

"As of the third quarter, PC sales account for approximately 50% of total unit sales, and we expect this ratio to continue increasing," said Capcom when asked about its PC strategy and how Resident Evil Requiem leverages advanced visual technology.

"Accordingly, we will further strengthen our PC development framework. The technical expertise gained from addressing increasing program complexity and performance challenges in Monster Hunter Wilds will be applied to future title development."

Capcom when asked why catalog sales of the Resident Evil series performed well during the third quarter provided an outlook for the fourth quarter.

"We believe this performance reflects the effectiveness of our pricing measures for catalog titles alongside the launch of new titles, implemented in line with our medium- to long-term title roadmap," said Capcom.

"In particular, pricing measures for past Resident Evil titles aligned with growing anticipation for the latest installment, Resident Evil Requiem. In the fourth quarter, we plan to continue promotional activities and aim to further expand catalog sales."

