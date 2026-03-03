Highguard is Shutting Down March 12 - News

Developer Wildlight Entertainment announced Highguard will be shutting down on March 12. This is just a month and a half after the free-to-play player-versus-player raid shooter released.

This isn't a big surprise given the developer laid off the majority of its staff last month with just a small team remaining on to continue to support the game.

"Today we’re sharing difficult news," reads the update from the developer. "We have made the decision to permanently shut down Highguard on March 12.

"Since launch, more than two million players stepped into Highguard‘s world. You shared feedback, created content, and many believed in what we were building. For that, we are deeply grateful.

"Despite the passion and hard work of our team, we have not been able to build a sustainable player base to support the game long term. Servers will remain online until March 12. We hope you’ll jump in with us one more time to show your support and get those final great matches in while we still can.

"The team is excited to release one final game update to enjoy in the remaining life of the game. We’ll be adding a new Warden, a new weapon, account level progression, and skill trees! Full patch notes are coming, and we’re targeting tonight or tomorrow morning for patch release.

"From all of us at Wildlight, thank you for playing, for supporting us, and for being part of Highguard‘s story."

