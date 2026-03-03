Highguard is Shutting Down March 12 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 393 Views
Developer Wildlight Entertainment announced Highguard will be shutting down on March 12. This is just a month and a half after the free-to-play player-versus-player raid shooter released.
This isn't a big surprise given the developer laid off the majority of its staff last month with just a small team remaining on to continue to support the game.
"Today we’re sharing difficult news," reads the update from the developer. "We have made the decision to permanently shut down Highguard on March 12.
"Since launch, more than two million players stepped into Highguard‘s world. You shared feedback, created content, and many believed in what we were building. For that, we are deeply grateful.
"Despite the passion and hard work of our team, we have not been able to build a sustainable player base to support the game long term. Servers will remain online until March 12. We hope you’ll jump in with us one more time to show your support and get those final great matches in while we still can.
"The team is excited to release one final game update to enjoy in the remaining life of the game. We’ll be adding a new Warden, a new weapon, account level progression, and skill trees! Full patch notes are coming, and we’re targeting tonight or tomorrow morning for patch release.
"From all of us at Wildlight, thank you for playing, for supporting us, and for being part of Highguard‘s story."
Without all the drama surrounding it, the game would have died even faster.
interesting. you think all the drama and discourse actually helped it get some recognition that it wouldn't have had otherwise?
Absolutely. The drama made the game the talk of of the town. It was not in a positive way, but still, it was a free to play game, the more people knowing about it, the more people will install it out of curiosity. If this had launched without fanfare, they wouldn't have gotten even those downloads.
It does seem to be that the layoffs were inevitable. they were going to rely on a shadowdrop because they didn't have the money to do marketing. And Geoff believed he was doing them a huge favor.
ROFL. chasing a trend and dies. Devs told how toxic the workplace was similar to Concord. Ego fuels failure.
online discourse has become really powerful. As soon as your game gets labelled "uncool" people stop wanting to play it and then it goes viral and then no-one does. It's also become cool in gaming culture to crap on live service games. Helldivers and arc raiders were spared from this attack but Highguard, Marathon, and Concord are getting blasted to a very extreme degree.
Or it was just a boring game that people weren't interested in... If it was actually enticing, people would have played it.
That's always possible but with the amount of hate being thrown at these games it really feels like the console wars all over again, just a different variant of it.
I feel like a lot games that get thrashed online can go on to be very successful. The recent pokemon games have had overwhelming negativity online but are now the 2nd and 3rd best selling games in the franchise
That's Pokemon though, sheer power of the biggest entertainment franchise ever.
The amount of negativity from audiences is outright weird though. None of the games Hardstuck mentioned are bad games but so far, the first 2 were run of the mill and that didn't help. Marathon is following a trend but I think it will do well as it has Bungie backing and certainly doesn't look generic. Like what makes Arc Raiders worthy of praise but not Marathon, really?
This really isn't about live service trend chasing because for every time people complain about it and not having their single player games, a generic chasing the trend live service game like Arc Raiders sells 14 mil in 4 months, while critically acclaimed, beloved Nier Automata sells 10 million in a decade. How many has game of the years E33 and Astro Bot sold compared to Arc Raiders?
I don't think gaming audiences know what they want.
They rly need to stop chasing that Live Service almost endless money income. It wont happen for 98.9% of developers. Just make good story driven solo games. As BraLoD said i dont see Horizon doing any better then this. People want to own their games and they want to be able to play these games 10 years from now (if Steam is still alive).
As someone who would put both Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West as some of my top favorite games ever, I can tell you that I have zero interest in Hunters Gathering. Like, zero. That the majority of Guerilla Games is working on it makes me really sad - like I am hoping and praying that this live service failure in the making does not sink the studio... :(
It did become Concord 2 afterall.
Things are brutal nowdays. That Horizon game will have a hard time doing well too, it seems.