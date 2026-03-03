Bandai Namco to Announce New RPG on March 5 - News

Bandai Namco announced it will unveil a new RPG this Thursday, March 5 at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET / 11:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch the announcement on YouTube.

The description for the teaser says, "A serenity soon to be disturbed."

