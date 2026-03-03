Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game Launches March 25 for Switch 2 - News

Publisher Private Division and developer Weta Workshop announced Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on March 25.

Users who own the game on the Nintendo Switch will be able to upgrade to the Nintendo Switch 2 version for free.

The game first released in July 2025 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

View the Switch 2 release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Welcome home, Hobbit! From the creative studio, Weta Workshop, live the cozy life of a Hobbit in the wonderfully serene landscape of the Shire. Discover, decorate, and share in this idyllic corner of Middle-earth. Join friendly Hobbits and familiar faces awaiting your arrival in Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game.

Create your own Hobbit as you set forth in Bywater. Though not yet established as an official village in Hobbiton, play a big part in helping the quaint town flourish. Greet comfort at the door as you decorate your own Hobbit Hole, tend to your garden, fish at the clear ponds, forage wild fruits and herbs, or trade with townsfolks. Prepare homemade meals to share with fellow Hobbits and foster relationships.

With much to see and lots more to eat, enjoy days of splendor in the picturesque forests, lakes, and pastures.

Unwind in the place where what matters most are all the little things. Help bring the community together to achieve village status in Bywater. Experience delight in Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game.

Welcome Home, Hobbit

Play as a Hobbit, directly out of the beloved books by J.R.R Tolkien! Personalize your appearance and brandish your best Hobbit attire with an array of customizations. Decorate your own Hobbit home and transform the cozy space with grid-free placement to position furniture home décor to your liking. Discover the wonders each new day brings to Bywater as you settle into your serene homestead for much needed rest.

Food is Love

No Hobbit’s day is complete without food. Fish, garden, and forage to stock up the pantry with the fruits of your labor. Harvest for seasonal crops and flowers as time passes in your homestead. Enjoy the warmth of the kitchen and show off your culinary chops with recipes for mealtimes. Partake in a second breakfast or host a dinner party with fellow Hobbits. Share meals with invited guests to create new relationships.

Explore Bywater

Discover secret glades and lost treasures of the Shire. Experience the ever-changing weather that affects daily routines and seasonal surprises based on time of year. Obtain rewards through your story progression. Meet iconic characters and familiar Hobbit families to trade for upgrades to skills, clothes, home, and more. Join club missions to complete daily activities and help gain official village status in Bywater.

